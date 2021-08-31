Contact Us
Man Accused Of Operating Lawn Mower While Drunk, NY State Police Say

Police arrested an upstate New York man for allegedly riding his lawn mower on the road with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.

Clinton County resident John Ormsby, age 58, of Schuyler Falls, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, New York State Police reported. 

Police said Ormsby was stopped on his lawn mower when he was traveling through the intersection of State Route 22B and Norrisville Road in Schuyler Falls.

Authorities said Ormsby's BAC was determined to be 0.22 percent.

State Police said Ormsby was charged with felony driving while intoxicated and felony aggravated DWI due to a previous convocation for DWI in the past 10 years.

Police said he was also charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Ormsby was taken to the Clinton County Jail on an active arrest warrant from an unrelated case, police said.

