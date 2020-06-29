Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Accused Of Killing Victim Near Pool In Area

Kathy Reakes
A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another man at an area pool.

The man's body was found in Orange county around 1:50 p.m., Saturday, June 27, in the City of Newburgh, said Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

According to Burns, City of Newburgh police received a call of a stabbing victim on the sidewalk near the pool at 401 Washington St.

When officers arrived on the scene they were met by medical staff from Mobile Life, who were providing assistance to the victim identified as Felipe Hernandez, 29, of Newburgh, Burns said.

Hernandez was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Around 7:25 p.m., Saturday, Tavares Stackhouse, 38, of Newburgh, was arrested for allegedly stabbing Herandez, by City of Newburgh Police with the assistance of the New York State Police, F.B.I. Safe Streets Task Force, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Burns added. 

Stackhouse was charged with murder and held pending arraignment on Monday, June 29.

The incident is under active investigation.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact the police department at 845-561-3131.

