Man Accused Of Intentionally Setting Car Fire On Parkway In Hudson Valley

A 27-year-old Westchester County man is facing an arson charge after police said he intentially set a car on fire.

Luis Ramos, of Yonkers, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 26, on a charge of third-degree arson, according to New York State Police.

At about 4:10 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a vehicle engulfed in flames on the Taconic State Parkway northbound at mile marker 48 in the Dutchess County town of LaGrange, State Police said.

Troopers found a 1999 Toyota Camry, with no occupants, in a wooded area about 80 feet from the eastern shoulder, police said.

LaGrange firefighters also responded and extinguished the flames.

Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division officers were also at the scene, police said.

Police said Ramos was quickly located on McDonnell Road about 2.5 miles away from the scene of the fire, and he was arrested.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday, Dec. 21, state police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.