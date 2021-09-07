Man Accused Of Firing Weapon From Vehicle, Police Say

A man was apprehended just minutes after allegedly firing a weapon from his vehicle on a street in the area.

The incident took place on Monday, Sept. 6, when the City of Poughkeepsie Police received a report of a shot fired from a vehicle in the area of Lent Street.

According to Det. Lt. Matt Clark, responding officers locating a vehicle matching the description of one involved and stopped the vehicle.

A handgun was recovered from the vehicle and Rashawn, age 24, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, Clark said.

A passenger, Jateek Owens, age 28, of Poughkeepsie was arrested on a probation warrant.

Anyone with information on this incident or any crime in the City of Poughkeepsie is asked to call 845-451-7577.

