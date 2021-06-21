Man Accused Of Exposing Himself On Walking Trail In Area

A Hudson Valley man was arrested on an area walking trail for exposing himself after police several complaints of a suspicious person.

Joseph Cortright, age 40, of Montgomery, was arrested in Orange County by officers on Tuesday, June 15, following the complaints in Crawford.

Following the complaints, the Crawford Police Department had increased patrols in the area at the Crawford Walking Trail, and officers were actually on their way for their daily patrol when they received another call and were able to catch Cortright on the trail, said Crawford PD Chief Dominick Blasko.

He was charged with exposure of person and public lewdness and released on a promise to appear.

Cortright was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 21.

