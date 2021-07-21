Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Strong To Severe Thunderstorms With Damaging Winds Will Sweep Through Region
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Driving With BAC Twice Legal Limit On I-287

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

Police said a Connecticut man has been charged for driving in Westchester County with a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.

On Friday, July 16, at about 11:15 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on I-287 in Elmsford for a vehicle and traffic violation, New York State Police said.

Police said the driver, Wilfredo Perez, of Stamford, was taken into custody. Authorities said Perez's blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.19%.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, which is a misdemeanor charge. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.