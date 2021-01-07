Man Accused Of Committing Sexual Crimes Against A Child In Area, Police Say

A 47-year-old man has been arrested for sexual crimes against a child.
Orange County resident Chad Volpe, of Otisville, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 6, by New York State Police following an investigation of sexual conduct with a child, said Trooper Steven Nevel.
According to Nevel, Volpe has been charged with felony crimes of:
- Course of sexual conduct against a child
- Criminal sexual act
- Sexual abuse
Volpe was arraigned by City of Newburgh Judge Peter Culkin and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail.
