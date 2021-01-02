Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Accused Of Choking Woman Until She Couldn't Breathe, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Photo Credit: Facebook/Saugerties Police

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly choking a woman until she couldn't breathe, according to police.

Ulster County resident Daniel E. Cole, 30,  of Saugerties, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 28, for the incident which took place at a home in Saugerties, said Chief Joseph Sinagra.

Cole was arrested after Saugerties Police responded to Band Camp Circle in the Town of Saugerties for a reported physical domestic dispute. 

During a police investigation, It was established that Cole had placed his hands around the victim's neck and attempted to strangle the victim, compromising the victim’s ability to breath to the point of causing stupor, Sinagra said.

Cole was arrested and charged with strangulation and released on his own recognizance. A full stay-away order of protection was also issued for the victim. 

