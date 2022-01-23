Man Accused Of Attacking Smoothie Shop Workers For Son's Allergic Reaction

A Fairfield County man was arrested for allegedly attacking employees at an area fruit and smoothie shop after his son had an allergic reaction to peanuts and was hospitalized.

James Iannazzo, age 48, of Fairfield, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 22 after Fairfield Police received numerous calls from employees at Robeks, located at 2061 Black Rock Turnpike, reporting a customer throwing things, yelling at employees, and refusing to leave.

According to Sgt. Michael Stahl, of the Fairfield Police, an investigation found that at around 1 p.m., Iannazzo made a purchase at Robeks and left the store without incident.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., Iannazzo called 911 requesting an EMS response to his home for juvenile suffering from an allergic reaction and was later transported to an area hospital, Stahl said.

A short time later, Iannazzo returned to Robeks and confronted employees, yelling at them and demanding to know who had made the smoothie that contained peanuts, causing his child’s allergic reaction, Stahl said.

When employees could not provide Iannazzo with the answer he became irate, yelling at the employees using a number of expletives. He then threw a drink at an employee, which hit their right shoulder. The employee reported that they had no complaints of pain or injury. Iannazzo also made comments toward an employee referencing their immigration status, Stahl added.

Iannazzo was told to leave multiple times by the employees but remained inside and continued to yell insults at the employees. Iannazzo then attempted to open a locked door that led to an “Employees Only” area where the employees were, behind the counter, police said.

Stahl said Iannazzo left the scene prior to police arrival but was identified shortly after. Iannazzo turned himself in to the police without incident.

Iannazzo told officers that he was upset about his son having a severe allergic reaction and he went back to the store as a result.

During the investigation, employees reported that Iannazzo never told them about the peanut allergy but had only requested that there be no peanut butter in his drink.

Iannazzo was charged with:

Intimidation based on bigotry or bias

Breach of peace

Criminal trespass

