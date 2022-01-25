Man Accused Of Assaulting Baby In Area

An area man has been arrested for allegedly physically assaulting a baby.

Dutchess County resident Tyler R. Papp, age 24, of Beekman, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 24, in connection with the investigation into the assault of a baby earlier that evening.

According to Captain John A. Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a residence in the town of Beekman for a report of a domestic dispute, and upon arrival discovered that a 2-month-old had been injured.

Papp had initially fled the scene however was located a short time later and was taken into custody after further investigation and interviews by Sheriff’s Office Detectives.

At this time he is accused of striking the child and causing facial injuries, Waterson said.

The baby was initially transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital but was later transferred to Westchester Medical Center for further treatment.

Papp has been charged with assault and resisting arrest.

He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

