Police & Fire

Man, 22, Caught After Police Chase In Area

Zak Failla
Police officers in Port Jervis were taken on a short chase with a Mount Vernon man.
Photo Credit: Port Jervis Police Department

A 22-year-old took officers in Orange County on a short chase before being taken into custody, police said.

Port Jervis police officers say they attempted to stop Rasheem Edwards, a parolee from Mount Vernon, while he was driving in the area on Friday, Sept. 6, when he committed a violation.

Rather than stop, police said that Edwards took off, failing to comply with the officers, taking them on a high-speed chase that led them into several nearby municipalities. Officers were eventually able to track Edwards down and he was taken into custody without further incident.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, Edwards was charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing a police officer, false personation, making a false written statement and reckless driving, all misdemeanors. He was also charged with a violation of New York State parole, a felony. Edwards was also cited for multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Edwards was arraigned in Port Jervis City Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to respond to the charges.

