Mall In Hudson Valley Locked-Down After Report Of Active Shooter, Police Say

A report of shots fired at a popular Hudson Valley mall proved to be unfounded after the mall was evacuated and locked down.

The incident started around 2:50 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, in Orange County.

The town of Wallkill Police received a report of shots fired at the Galleria Mall at Crystal Run in Middletown.

When police arrived on the scene, they were met by a citizen that told officers she had seen a "suspicious" man, possibly armed with a gun walking in the mall parking lot, said Wallkill PD Chief Robert Hertman.

At this point, the mall had been locked down (with some people hiding inside stores) and evacuated.

Police conducted a search of the entire mall, and found no threat to the patrons or employees of the mall, the chief said.

The all-clear was given around 3:40 p.m., and those locked down were told to leave at the nearest exit.

Shortly afterward, the mall was reopened, Hertman said.

An investigation is ongoing.

The department was assisted by numerous agencies including the New York State Police, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the Goshen Police, and the Middletown Police, in addition to others.

