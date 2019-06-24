Major Fire Breaks Out, Shutting Down Span On New Tappan Zee Bridge

This story has been updated.

The Westchester-bound span of the new Tappan Zee Bridge is closed just as the afternoon commute is getting started after a major fire.

The blaze, on a recreational vehicle pulling a Honda Pilot, broke out just before 3:30 p.m., and has been contained, but the lanes remain closed at 4:15 p.m.

The closure has created gridlock on the Rockland-bound span with rubbernecking. There are also massive delays stretching back into Rockland on I-87.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.