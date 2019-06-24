Contact Us
Breaking News: Family Displaced After House Fire Breaks Out In New City
Police & Fire

Major Fire Breaks Out, Shutting Down Span On New Tappan Zee Bridge

Joe Lombardi
A look at the closure on the Westchester-bound span.
A look at the closure on the Westchester-bound span. Photo Credit: New York State Thruway Authority

This story has been updated.

The Westchester-bound span of the new Tappan Zee Bridge is closed just as the afternoon commute is getting started after a major fire.

The blaze, on a recreational vehicle pulling a Honda Pilot, broke out just before 3:30 p.m., and has been contained, but the lanes remain closed at 4:15 p.m.

The closure has created gridlock on the Rockland-bound span with rubbernecking. There are also massive delays stretching back into Rockland on I-87.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

