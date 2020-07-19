Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Mahwah Woman, 55, Drowns In Backyard Pool

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Swimming pool
Swimming pool Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Mahwah woman was found drowned Sunday morning in what responders said apparently was a tragic accident.

Diane Pallokat, 55, mother went out to the pool in the exclusive Rio Vista development on Crocker Mansion Drive around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and sat in a lawnchair in the shallow end, as was one of her favorite pastimes, her husband, Eric, told responders.

He said he eventually went to bed, then found her body about 12 hours later.

Responders included Mahwah police, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

******

HERO: Fate intervened this weekend when an emergency room doctor revived a drowning 3-year-old boy pulled from a hotel pool near the New Jersey/New York border.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/pascackvalley/police-fire/hero-visiting-doctor-rescues-drowning-boy-3-at-bergen-county-hotel-pool/791069/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.