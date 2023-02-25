Machete Stabbings At Deli: 2 Seriously Injured After Rockland Incident

A man is behind bars for allegedly attacking two people with a machete at a Hudson Valley deli.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 10:40 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Maple Deli located at 55 N. Myrtle Ave., in Spring Valley.

When officers arrived on the scene they found two men bleeding, one with multiple lacerations to his body, Det. Philip Fantasia, of the Spring Valley Police said.

Both men were transported to the hospital, one with severe injuries, Fantasia said.

Fantasia said the department has arrested a 57-year-old Spring Valley resident in connection with the attack. Police declined to name the suspect.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and is being held on a $60,000 secure bond or a $150,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Spring Valley Police Department is asking anyone with information or who saw the altercation to contact Detective Eugene Suarez at 845-356-7400.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.