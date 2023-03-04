Loud Exhaust Leads To Gun Charge For Man From Region, Police Say

A 34-year-old man from the region has been charged with alleged possession of a loaded gun after fleeing from police during a traffic stop for a loud exhaust.

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 11 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the area of the old Leisure Time water company on Route 42 in Lake Kiamesha.

Sullivan County deputies spotted a handgun on the passenger seat of a 2013 Nissan Altima as they approached the vehicle during a traffic stop for a loud exhaust, said Undersheriff Eric Chaboty, of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

But just as they approached, the driver, identified as Antoine Smith, age 34, of Monticello hit the gas and took off, Chaboty said.

Chaboty said the deputies initiated a pursuit with state police assisting. Smith ran off the road a short time later in the Patio Homes development and exited the vehicle with the gun in his hand. He was apprehended after a short foot chase.

Deputies, with the assistance of an Environmental Conservation Police K-9 officer, recovered a .45 caliber semi-auto pistol that Smith had tossed in the snow, deputies said.

Smith, who has four prior felony convictions, was charged with:

Possession of a loaded handgun

Reckless endangerment

Resisting arrest

Fleeing a police office

Criminal impersonation

In addition, Smith was issued numerous vehicle and traffic citations.

He was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 6.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the State Police, Fallsburg Police, Monticello Fire Department, and Upper Delaware Ambulance.

