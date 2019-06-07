Loud Banging Heard At Estranged Husband's Property The Day After Mom Went Missing, Report Says

A neighbor's dog sitter heard loud banging at a New Canaan home the company of the estranged husband of the 50-year-old mother of five was working on the day after Jennifer Farber Dulos went missing, according to a new report.

The banging was heard at the home on Sturbridge Hill Road in New Canaan at about 5 a.m. Saturday, May 25, according to Fox 61.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen dropping off her children at school on Friday, May 24 and was reported missing later that same day after failing to show up for meetings with friends.

Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, 51, is the president and CEO of the Fore Group, a prominent luxury home builder company.

Fotis Dulos, of Farmington, Connecticut, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 44, also of Farmington, were both arrested and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and hindering prosecution in the first degree this past Saturday, June 1 at 11 p.m.

Fotis remains behind bars on charges. Troconis is out of jail after posting a $500,000 bond.

The arrests come after investigators obtained DNA from Fotis Dulos and searched his Farmington home, the Hartford Courant reported. Blood traces and other evidence found in Jennifer Dulos' New Canaan home led investigators to suspect she was the victim of a violent crime, the Courant reported.

Jennifer Dulos' 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban, was found abandoned near Waveny Park in New Canaan, sparking a massive search of the area without any results.

Fotis Dulos reportedly carried his cell phone with him allowing police to "ping" his movements when he allegedly dumped items associated with his estranged wife's disappearance along a four-mile stretch in Hartford. The tracking then connected to video surveillance along Albany Avenue in Hartford that allegedly showed him dumping garbage bags with bloody items linked to the case.

"Members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit continue to diligently comb through mountains of trash at the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority located in Hartford in search of evidence about this investigation," New Canaan Police Lt. and Investigative Commander Jason Ferraro said on Thursday, June 6.

Fotis and Jennifer Dulos were going through a contentious divorce and Jennifer Dulos had stated in court documents that she was afraid of her husband and feared for her safety.

The two met as students at Brown University and married in 2004. Jennifer Dulos, a writer, filed for divorce in 2017. The couple's five children are all under age 13.

Police have received more than 225 tips from people and about 70 responses for their request to look at video surveillance area residents and businesses, Ferraro said.

"Investigators continue to work diligently to vet the tips and video surveillance for viable leads or evidence to assist in locating Jennifer Dulos," Ferraro said. "Because this is an ongoing investigation, specific information gained from these tips and video surveillance will not be shared."

Anyone with information related to the case should contact the New Canaan Police Department tip line at 203-594-3544.

Anyone with surveillance cameras that captures vehicle traffic in front of their home or residence in New Canaan from Wednesday, May 22 through Saturday, May 25 should email Officer Kelly Coughlin at Kelly.coughlin@newcanaanct.gov.

