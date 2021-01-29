Little League President In Area Accused Of Stealing Thousands Of Dollars From Organization

A Hudson Valley Little league former president has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $6,000 from the organization.

Orange County resident William M. Hinspeter, age 48, of New Windsor, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 27, for stealing from the New Windsor Little League organization after a four-month-long investigation by detectives, said New Windsor Deputy Police Chief Michale Farbent.

Hinspeter, who formerly served the New Windsor Little League organization as its president, made a series of unauthorized debit card cash withdrawals for his own personal use between October 2018 and August 2020, according to Farbent.

Hinspeter was charged with petit larceny.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in the presence of his attorney and was sentenced to a conditional discharge.

Additionally, Hinspeter has paid $6,500 in restitution back to the New Windsor Little League organization.

