Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Police & Fire

Large House Fire In Clarkstown Closes Roadway, Causes Detours

Kathy Reakes
The area of the fire and road closure.
A large house fire in Rockland County has closed a roadway and is causing detours for motorists.

The fire started a short time before 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at 418 Christian Herald Road, in Valley Cottage, said the Clarkstown Police.

Multiple police, fire, and EMS are on the scene. 

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area due to the road closure which includes Christian Herald Road in the area of Storms Road and Rt 9W. 

Traffic is also being diverted on Mountainview Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

