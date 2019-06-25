Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Police & Fire

KNOW HIM? Who Is Man With Fake Ruby Ring Shot In 1970 Hudson Valley Murder?

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Sketch of a male Ulster County homicide victim in an unsolved case from 1970. He had an imitation ruby ring with a gold setting and an Omega gold wristwatch, according to police.
Sketch of a male Ulster County homicide victim in an unsolved case from 1970. He had an imitation ruby ring with a gold setting and an Omega gold wristwatch, according to police. Photo Credit: NYSP

New York State Police are continuing to search for answers in an Ulster County homicide case that occurred nearly half a century ago.

Police say the body of an unidentified white male was located down an embankment off Platte Clove Road in West Saugerties on Feb. 1, 1970.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the back of the head. Police say the investigation revealed that the victim was most likely killed at another location and dumped off Platte Clove Road.

The victim was determined to be between 35 and 45 years old, 5’3’’ and 155 pounds with wavy, dark brown hair. He was found wearing a 3/4 length reversible raincoat, a green business suit, a white dress shirt, a black silk tie with a “Playboy” label, black leather shoes (size 8.5), gray socks and black rubber overshoes.

Police say the victim was also wearing pajamas under his business suit and had an imitation ruby ring with a gold setting and an Omega gold wristwatch.

Though the victim was shot in the back of the head, police say his face was fully intact and should be identifiable. The victim in this investigation has yet to be identified, making this case an open homicide.

A forensic sketch artist created a rendering of the victim based on the crime scene and autopsy photos.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Kingston at (845) 338-1702 or the Troop F Major Crimes Unit in Middletown at (845) 344-5300.

