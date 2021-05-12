Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Know Him? State Police Attempting To Identify Theft Suspect From Area Business

Kathy Reakes
Know him? New York State Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who is a suspect in a commercial theft.
Know him? New York State Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who is a suspect in a commercial theft. Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who is believed to have stolen material from a commercial business.

The theft took at a Dutchess County business on Route 55 in the town of Beekman, said the state police.

The vehicle used appears to be a 1994-2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck with a toolbox in the truck bed, according to police.

The vehicle used.

New York State Police

Anyone with information regarding the possible identity or location of this subject is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. Please reference case #10203791.

