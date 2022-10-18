Know Him? Police Seek To ID Shoplifter At Home Depot In Hudson Valley

Police asked the public for help identifying a man who is accused of stealing a power tool from Home Depot in Northern Westchester.

A man stole a Ryobi power tool from Home Depot in Yorktown, located on East Main St. in Mohegan Lake, New York State Police said.

State Police said staff members confronted the man as he exited the store.

He fled the scene on a black motorcycle, authorities reported.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the man's identity to call New York State Police at 914-769-2600.

