Know Him? Police Search For Suspect After Larcenies From Vehicles In Hudson Valley

Yorktown Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused in a series of car break-ins in the Shrub Oak and Mohegan Lake areas Friday, July 15.
Yorktown Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused in a series of car break-ins in the Shrub Oak and Mohegan Lake areas Friday, July 15. Photo Credit: Yorktown Police Department

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused in a series of car break-ins in Northern Westchester.

Multiple vehicles were broken into early on Friday, July 15, in Yorktown, in the Shrub Oak and Mohegan Lake areas, according to Yorktown Police.

Investigators released surveillance footage showing the suspect wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and an orange and red face mask.

Police said they were increasing patrols in the area and would have extra officers out as a result of the break-ins.

"We know we are at our best when we have the help of everyone in the community," Yorktown Police said on Facebook.

"Help us help you by LOCKING YOUR VEHICLE when it’s unattended. Make sure to take valuables out of your car before doing so (and yes, that includes the car’s keys/fobs too!)."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yorktown Police Department at 914-962-3856.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online