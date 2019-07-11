Contact Us
Know Him Or This Car? Suspect At Large After Robbery In Area

Valerie Musson
New York State Police are on the lookout for a man allegedly involved in a robbery in Kiryas Joel.

Police say a black or Hispanic man with a thin beard was involved in the robbery in Kiryas Joel on Thursday, June 20 around 5:15 p.m.

The man was wearing a dark baseball cap and a blue t-shirt, both of which had an ‘NYPD’ logo, according to police.

Police say the man fled in an unknown direction in a black Nissan 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact State Police in Monroe at (845) 782-8311. All calls will be kept confidential.

