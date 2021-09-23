Know Him Or This Car? Police Search For Hudson Valley Larceny Suspect

New York State Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a Westchester County larceny investigation.

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, police released a photo of the suspect in a Somers larceny.

Police also released a photo of the vehicle the suspect reportedly used during the larceny.

Anyone with information that can help identify him is asked to contact New York State Police in Somers at 914-769-2600 and refer to case #10354042.

