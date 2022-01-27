Know Him? Man Wanted In Connection With Shooting In Central Nyack

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for attempted murder during a shooting incident in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 6:30 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 26, when members of the Clarkstown Police responded to a report of shots fired in Central Nyack, said Detective Norman Peters of the Clarkstown Police.

When officers responded they found all of the suspects had fled. A search of the area turned up a total of four shell casings, Peters said.

The Clarkstown Police Detective Bureau continued the investigation into the shooting and through the use of surveillance video were able to see two men firing handguns at each other in a pubic courtyard, Peters added.

Detectives were able to identify one of the suspects, James T. Gulifield, age 20, of Nyack, who was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and charged with attempted murder and reckless endangerment, among other charges.

Gulifield was remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

The Detective Bureau is continuing to investigate the circumstances as to why this shooting occurred and working to identify additional suspects, Peters said.

Anyone with information on the second shooter, or may have witnessed anything in regards to the incident, please contact the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at 845-639-5840.

