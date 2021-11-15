Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Hudson Valley Woman Driving Drunk With Child In Car Crashes Into Ambulance, Police Say
Police & Fire

Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing $100,000 Worth Of Materials In Area

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stealing more than $100,000 in materials from a solar farm being built in the Hudson Valley.
Police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stealing more than $100,000 in materials from a solar farm being built in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stealing more than $100,000 in materials from a solar farm being built in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police reported on Monday, Nov. 15, that the man stole the materials from a solar farm being built in the Orange County town of Wawayanda on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Anyone with information about the case can call authorities at 845-344-5300 and reference case #10541796.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.