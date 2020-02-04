Knife-Wielding Robbery Suspect Threatens Store Clerk Before Fleeing With Cash, Police Say

Police are searching for an armed robber who allegedly threatened a convenience store clerk with a knife before fleeing with cash.

The incident took place around 3:30 a.m., Thursday, April 2, at the QuickChek store on Route 9W in the Middlehope section of Newburgh, said Town of Newburgh Police Lt. James Nenni.

According to Nenni, the suspect threatened the attendant with a knife and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a thin black male, about 5-foot-10, wearing a black hat and black hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect fled in a vehicle onto southbound Rt. 9W, Nenni said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of Newburgh detectives at 845-564-1100.

