Knife-Wielding Man With Order Of Protection Against Him Assaults 2 In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A knife-wielding man was apprehended after allegedly physically attacking two people with an order of protection in place in the region.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16 on Oniontown Road in the town of Dover.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks, state police responded to a home in Dover for a report of domestic violence.

An investigation found that Jospeh Hoffman, age 28, of Dover, physically assaulted two victims while armed with a knife and had an order of protection against him in place, said Hicks.

Hoffman was charged with:

Two counts of assault

Aggravated criminal contempt

Menacing

Criminal mischief

Criminal obstruction of breath

Unlawful imprisonment

He was arraigned and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail pending a future court date on Monday, Dec. 12.

