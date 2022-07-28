Contact Us
Knife Pulled During Fight Over Gas Pump Line In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A 23-year-old is facing multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a knife during a dispute at a gas station in the region.
Photo Credit: Dawn McDonald on Unsplash/Geralt on Pixabay

A 23-year-old is facing multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a knife during a dispute at a gas station in the region.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 in Dutchess County.

That's when New York State Police troopers were dispatched to the Gulf gas station on Route 9 in Wappinger for a report of a fight in progress with a knife. 

Responding troopers took control of the situation and disarmed the suspect with the knife, said state police. 

An investigation determined the altercation started over a person allegedly cutting the line at the gasoline pump, police said.

Sydney E. Heidt, age 23, of Wappinger, was charged with:

  • Second-degree menacing,
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

During the incident, Heidt brandished and menaced the victim with a knife.

Heidt was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Wappinger Court for Thursday, Aug. 11.

