Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: New Poll Reveals Who NYers Favor In Governor's Race Based On Inflation, Crime, Abortion
Police & Fire

Keep Your Pets Inside: Police Chase Coyote Out Of Hudson Valley Park

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
This coyote was chased out of a public park by police in Westchester County.
This coyote was chased out of a public park by police in Westchester County. Photo Credit: Port Chester Police

Police had to chase a coyote back into the woods after it was spotted in a public park in Westchester County. 

On Saturday night, Oct. 22, police were alerted to a coyote seen in Port Chester at Lyon Park, authorities said in a Facebook post. 

After locating the coyote, police were able to get the animal into a wooded area by King Street after a "lengthy chase," police said. 

"Hopefully the coyote got the message to stay clear of congested/ residential areas," Port Chester police said in a post. 

Police also advised residents to be aware when letting pets outside early or late in the day. 

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.