Keep Your Pets Inside: Police Chase Coyote Out Of Hudson Valley Park

Police had to chase a coyote back into the woods after it was spotted in a public park in Westchester County.
On Saturday night, Oct. 22, police were alerted to a coyote seen in Port Chester at Lyon Park, authorities said in a Facebook post.
After locating the coyote, police were able to get the animal into a wooded area by King Street after a "lengthy chase," police said.
"Hopefully the coyote got the message to stay clear of congested/ residential areas," Port Chester police said in a post.
Police also advised residents to be aware when letting pets outside early or late in the day.
