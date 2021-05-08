Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Kayaker Who Could Not Swim Rescued After Vessel Capsizes In Area Lake

Kathy Reakes
The rescuers.
The rescuers. Photo Credit: Lloyd Police Department

A kayaker who could not swim and had overturned his vessel was rescued by first responders in the area.

The incident took place around noon on Wednesday, Aug. 4 Ulster County in the Town of Lloyd.

Police received a 911 call for the capsized kayaker on Chodikee Lake near the boat launch, said Lloyd PD Chief James Janso.

Upon arrival, Lloyd Police and Department of Conservation police were able to commandeer two kayaks and located the 72-year Staten Island man holding onto his kayak in the lake, Janso said. 

The officers were able to get the kayaker back into his kayak and towed him safely back to shore where he was evaluated by Mobile Life Ambulance Services. 

Lloyd Police were assisted at the scene by:

  • The New York State Department of Environmental Police, 
  • New York State Police, 
  • Ulster County Sheriff’s Department, 
  • Ulster County Sheriffs Dive Team, 
  • Highland Fire Department, 
  • Ulster Hose Dive Team, 
  • Mobile Life Ambulances Services

