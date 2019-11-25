K9 Helps Subdue Man Who Punched Officer In Face, Police Say

A police K9 proved why dogs are man’s best friend, jumping into action to assist his partner in dealing with an intoxicated, ranting man in Newburgh.

A Newburgh police officer and his K9 partner “Lee” responded to a Washington Street home early on Monday, Nov. 25, where there was a report from neighbors of a man pacing in the driveway and shouting.

The officer approached the man - later identified as Newburgh resident Tony Mann, 31 - who promptly advanced toward him and punched him in the face, according to Newburgh Police. At that point, Lee got involved.

Det. Sgt. Joseph Rutigliano said that Lee was able to control the man’s left arm while the officer continued to struggle with him before other officers arrived to take him into custody.

Police said that Mann appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic, and he was transported to St. Luke’s Emergency Room for treatment and evaluation. He also suffered a minor injury from the dog biting his arm. The officer suffered minor injuries to his mouth, and both thumbs.

The investigation into the incident later determined that Mann had entered the driveway of the home and threatened a man with a folding knife, which was recovered in the driveway.

Mann was charged with trespassing, assault, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and menacing.

