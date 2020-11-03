Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Jewelry Store Heist Thwarted By Panic Button Alarm

Kathy Reakes
A panic button alarm stopped two armed suspects from robbing an Ulster County jewelry store.
A panic button alarm stopped two armed suspects from robbing an Ulster County jewelry store. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two armed suspects attempting to rob an area jewelry store were thwarted by a panic button alarm. 

Police received notification of a panic alarm around 2:50 a.m., Monday, Nov. 2, in Ulster County at the Imperial Jewelers located at New Paltz Plaza located in the Town of New Paltz.

When officers arrived on the scene, they observed two masked subjects inside the establishment that were armed with weapons, said New Paltz Lt. Scott D. Butler.

The subjects then fled the area on foot. A loaded handgun was recovered from the scene.

The New Paltz Police Department was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, and the SUNY New Paltz Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call 845-255-1357. Calls can be kept confidential.

