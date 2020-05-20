'It Was A Hoax': SWAT Teams, Choppers Respond After 911 Call In Dobbs Ferry

A hoax "swatting" call to police regarding shots fired at an area home sent a massive law enforcement response including SWAT teams and helicopters.

The incident took place in Westchester County around 5:52 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, when the village of Dobbs Ferry Police received a 911 call.

"We had initially heard that someone could have been shot so the police had to treat this very seriously," Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said. "It was a hoax."

The called told police there had been shots fired at a home on Myrtle Avenue, said Dobbs Ferry Police Chief Manuel Guevara.

Members of the Dobbs Ferry Police Department responded to the scene to investigate while calling in area departments for mutual aid including Westchester County Department of Public Safety, Greenburgh, Irvington, Ardsley, and Hastings-on-Hudson.

Officers were able to make contact with the occupants of the residence, who reported that all was in order within the home, Guevara said.

The residents were removed to a safe area, and SWAT teams from the Greenburgh Police Department and Westchester Police made entry to the residence and confirmed that everything inside was okay.

"The investigation thus far is indicative of a potential 'swatting' type incident; however this is still an active investigation," the chief said.

Feiner said during a meeting that at least 15 Greenburgh officers responded to the event.

"A few years ago the police responded to a bomb threat incident in Tarrytown," Feiner said. "It’s our hope that those involved in this incident will be prosecuted criminally and will also have to reimburse the town, county, and village of Dobbs Ferry for the overtime and other costs associated with this incident."

