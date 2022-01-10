Investigation Underway After Stabbing Outside ShopRite In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman outside an area grocery store.

Dutchess County resident Christian Young, age 27, of Hyde Park, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 8, when Town of Poughkeepsie Police responded to the Shop Rite store located at 18 Winslow Gate Road around 6:30 p.m.

According to Lieutenant Shannon Rodriguez, of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police, when officers arrived at the store they found a 27-year-old woman in the cafe area who had been stabbed in the abdomen.

The Fairview Fire Department transported the woman to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, Rodriguez said.

"The incident did not take place in the store, however, both parties were inside the store upon police arrival," Rodriguez said.

Young was arrested without incident charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The suspect and victim were known to each other, Rodriguez said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Town of Poughkeepsie Detectives at 845-485-3670.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.