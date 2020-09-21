Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Investigation Underway After Shots Fired At Large Party In Area

Christina Coulter
Police sirens
Photo Credit: Pixabay

New York State Police are seeking the public's help to find an individual who discharged a firearm at a large party in the area.

Police in Orange County said that Town of Goshen and Town of Wallkill officers responded to reported shots fired at 12:30 a.m. at a party on Celery Avenue in Goshen on Monday, Sept. 20. There reportedly were no injuries. 

Anyone with information can contact New York State Police at (845) 782-8311. 

