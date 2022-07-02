Contact Us
Breaking News: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued With 65 MPH Wind Gusts, 1-Inch Hail, Lightning
Investigation Into Fatal Hudson Valley Crash Leads To Child Porn Arrest, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A White Plains man was arrested for possession of child porn after being charged in a fatal hit-run motorcycle crash.
A Hudson Valley man was nabbed on child porn charges following an investigation into a fatal motorcycle crash.

Cesar Ulloa, age 28, of White Plains, was charged on Friday, July 1, with two counts of possessing obscene sexual performances by a child, following an investigation by the Westchester County Police and the Westchester District Attorney's Office.

Ulloa was first arrested by Westchester County Police on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, after a fatal accident on the Bronx River Parkway in Greenburgh, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

The motorcyclist was struck and killed the previous day by a driver who fled the scene. Following an investigation by patrol officers and detectives, Ulloa was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, O'Leary said.

After additional investigation, the case was presented to a grand jury by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. The grand jury returned an indictment charging Ulloa with manslaughter, and he was arrested on that charge on Thursday, May 12.

As part of the investigation into the crash, investigators seized several phones belonging to Ulloa. He is now accused of having child pornography on those phones, O'Leary said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.