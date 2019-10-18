Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Have You Seen Her Or This Minivan? Alert Issued For Missing Tarrytown Woman
Police & Fire

Intoxicated Woman Standing In Roadway Blocking Traffic Arrested, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A woman was arrested after allegedly being found standing in the roadway intoxicated and blocking traffic.
A woman was arrested after allegedly being found standing in the roadway intoxicated and blocking traffic. Photo Credit: Pixabay

An intoxicated woman was arrested for disorderly conduct after police allegedly found her in the middle of a roadway acting out and blocking traffic.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 11:23 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, when Saugerties Police responded to Partition Street for a reported assault at Mirabella’s Restaurant, said Saugerties Chief Joseph Sinagra.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a woman, identified as 41-year-old Stephanie Comito, of Saugerties, standing in the road acting out and blocking traffic, the chief said.

When approached by officers Comito, who was highly intoxicated, became extremely aggressive toward officers and was acting irrational, Sinagra said.

After repeated attempts to get Comito to calm down and out of the roadway, officers arrested and charged Comito with disorderly conduct.

She was processed at police headquarters and then released on an appearance ticket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.