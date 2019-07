Injuries were reported in a single-vehicle crash in Rockland.

The crash took place on Wednesday, July 24, on Haverstraw Road west of Wilder Road, the Ramapo Police said.

The injuries were described as minor, police said.

The crash closed Haverstraw Road during an investigation.

Ramapo Valley Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics attended to the injured.

