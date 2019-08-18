Contact Us
Police & Fire

Injured Hawk Rescued In Clarkstown

An injured hawk was rescued with an assist from members of the Clarkstown Police Department.
An injured hawk was rescued with an assist from members of the Clarkstown Police Department. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Police officers came to the rescue of an injured hawk that was found in the yard of a Bardonia home and was unable to fly.

Members of the Clarkstown Police Department were alerted to an injured hawk on L’Ambiance Court in Bardonia on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Police said that the hawk had an injured wing, and was unable to fly. It has since been turned over to animal rescue officials in Rockland County for rest and rehabilitation.

According to New York Falls, “Hawks are medium-sized birds of prey, with adult sizes noticeably larger than falcons and smaller than eagles. They are generally woodland birds and their flight patterns are adapted for more flexible turning and swooping, with quicker flapping and shorter soaring for tighter maneuvering.”

