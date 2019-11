A newborn infant has been found dead in the area, according to multiple sources.

The baby was found in Orange County, unclothed on a pile of rocks on Hornbeck Avenue, in Port Jervis, police confirmed on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

An active investigation is underway and police said additional details would be released later in the day.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

