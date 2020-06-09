Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Impaired Man Found With Assault Rifle After Driving On Residents' Lawns, State Police Say

Zak Failla
A Dutchess County man was busted with an AK-47 (not the one pictured), and Ketamine after driving on lawns.
An allegedly intoxicated driver was found in possession of Ketamine and an assault rifle after driving on residents'lawns, according to New York State Police.

On Saturday, June 6, New York State Police troopers in Dutchess County were dispatched to East Fishkill, where there was a report of a driver who had been trenching lawns and driving on property.

Troopers canvassed the area, and tracked down the driver, Fishkill resident Daniel Mayorga, 37, on Fourth Road in East Fishkill, at which point they pulled him over and conducted a traffic stop.

Police said that during the subsequent stop, it was determined that Mayorga was under the influence of drugs, in possession of an illegal AK-47, 33 round magazines, and a small amount of Ketamine.

Mayorga was arrested and charged with:

  • Driving while ability impaired by drugs;
  • Reckless driving;
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance;
  • Criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Three counts of criminal possession of a large-capacity ammo feeding device.

No return court date for Mayorga has been announced by State Police.

