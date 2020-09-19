Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Here's New Projected Timing, Track For Hurricane Teddy, How It Will Affect Parts Of Region
Police & Fire

Impaired Driver Nabbed After Fleeing Scene Of Crash Following Police Chase In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police troopers were taken on a ride as they attempted to stop an impaired driver in the Hudson Valley.
New York State Police troopers were taken on a ride as they attempted to stop an impaired driver in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: NYSP

A Long Island man wanted by New York State Police in the Hudson Valley took troopers on a chase before crashing into a police cruiser and being busted with methamphetamine.

New York State Police troopers stopped the driver of an Audi Q7 shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 in Orange County on Greenville Turnpike in the Town of Greenville when he committed a traffic violation.

While speaking with the driver - Lawrence resident Todd Balzano - troopers determined that Balzano was wanted by State Police in Brewster.

During the traffic stop, police said that Balzano became irate and proceeded to speed away before losing control of the Audi and striking a State Police cruiser. Balzano attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended.

When he was taken into custody, Balzano complained of knee pain and and he was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Orange County for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

While Balzano was being treated, the investigation into the crash found that he was in possession of a smoking device containing meth, and it was determined he was under the influence at the time of the chase.

After being treated and released from the hospital, Balzano, 48, was charged with:

  • Driving while ability impaired by drugs;
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance;
  • Resisting arrest;
  • Obstruction of governmental administration;
  • Possession of a hypodermic needle;
  • Criminal use of drug paraphernalia;
  • Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

Investigators noted that more charges could potentially be pending as the investigation continues.

Balzano is scheduled to return to the Town of Greenville Court on Thursday, Oct. 8. He was later turned over to New York State Police in Brewster on the active arrest warrant.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.