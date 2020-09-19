Impaired Driver Nabbed After Fleeing Scene Of Crash Following Police Chase In Area

A Long Island man wanted by New York State Police in the Hudson Valley took troopers on a chase before crashing into a police cruiser and being busted with methamphetamine.

New York State Police troopers stopped the driver of an Audi Q7 shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 in Orange County on Greenville Turnpike in the Town of Greenville when he committed a traffic violation.

While speaking with the driver - Lawrence resident Todd Balzano - troopers determined that Balzano was wanted by State Police in Brewster.

During the traffic stop, police said that Balzano became irate and proceeded to speed away before losing control of the Audi and striking a State Police cruiser. Balzano attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended.

When he was taken into custody, Balzano complained of knee pain and and he was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Orange County for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

While Balzano was being treated, the investigation into the crash found that he was in possession of a smoking device containing meth, and it was determined he was under the influence at the time of the chase.

After being treated and released from the hospital, Balzano, 48, was charged with:

Driving while ability impaired by drugs;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Resisting arrest;

Obstruction of governmental administration;

Possession of a hypodermic needle;

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia;

Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

Investigators noted that more charges could potentially be pending as the investigation continues.

Balzano is scheduled to return to the Town of Greenville Court on Thursday, Oct. 8. He was later turned over to New York State Police in Brewster on the active arrest warrant.

