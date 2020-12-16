Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Impaired Driver Arrested After Spinning Off Roadway Into Rockland House

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Ramapo Police arrested a New Jersey man for DWI/drugs after he lost control of his vehicle and spun out of control and hit a house.
Ramapo Police arrested a New Jersey man for DWI/drugs after he lost control of his vehicle and spun out of control and hit a house. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A man allegedly driving while impaired by drugs was arrested after spinning off a Hudson Valley roadway and slamming into a home.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 1 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, in the village of Sloatsburg, said the Ramapo Police.

The crash took place when the driver, a 31-year-old man from Englewood, New Jersey, was driving on the Orange Turnpike when he lost control and spun off the roadway and into the house. 

He was arrested and charged with:

  • DWAI-drugs
  • Reckless driving
  • Aggravated operation of a motor vehicle
  • Unlawful possession of marijuana 

The man was processed on the charges at police headquarters. Police did not release his identity, 

