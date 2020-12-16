Impaired Driver Arrested After Spinning Off Roadway Into Rockland House

A man allegedly driving while impaired by drugs was arrested after spinning off a Hudson Valley roadway and slamming into a home.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 1 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, in the village of Sloatsburg, said the Ramapo Police.

The crash took place when the driver, a 31-year-old man from Englewood, New Jersey, was driving on the Orange Turnpike when he lost control and spun off the roadway and into the house.

He was arrested and charged with:

DWAI-drugs

Reckless driving

Aggravated operation of a motor vehicle

Unlawful possession of marijuana

The man was processed on the charges at police headquarters. Police did not release his identity,

