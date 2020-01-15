Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Storm Will Start As Snow Before Changing To Wintry Mix, Causing Potentially Hazardous Travel
Police & Fire

'Illicit' Photos Of Area Female HS Students Shared On Snapchat, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Hyde Park Police said illicit photos of FDR students have been posted on snapchat.
Hyde Park Police said illicit photos of FDR students have been posted on snapchat. Photo Credit: File

Police are working to find the person who posted private photos of some 30 female students on various Snapchat accounts.

Town of Hyde Park Police Chief Robert Benson said his department received information on Sunday, Jan. 12, from several students at FDR High School.

The students told officers that there were "illicit photos posted on Snapchat of students at FDR," Benson said.

The Hyde Park Police Department along with Hyde Park School District officials, Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office and the state police Computer Crimes Unit are conducting a thorough investigation, Benson said.

Benson also warned students and residents not to ever take and share illicit photos of themselves with anyone.

"These photos are often forwarded and shared with people without permission," he added.

If anyone with additional information regarding the case is asked to call 845-229-9340.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.