'Illicit' Photos Of Area Female HS Students Shared On Snapchat, Police Say

Police are working to find the person who posted private photos of some 30 female students on various Snapchat accounts.

Town of Hyde Park Police Chief Robert Benson said his department received information on Sunday, Jan. 12, from several students at FDR High School.

The students told officers that there were "illicit photos posted on Snapchat of students at FDR," Benson said.

The Hyde Park Police Department along with Hyde Park School District officials, Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office and the state police Computer Crimes Unit are conducting a thorough investigation, Benson said.

Benson also warned students and residents not to ever take and share illicit photos of themselves with anyone.

"These photos are often forwarded and shared with people without permission," he added.

If anyone with additional information regarding the case is asked to call 845-229-9340.

