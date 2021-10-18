IDs Released In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Area

The identities have been released of the two people who are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Hudson Valley.

At about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, there was a report of a shooting in the Orange County hamlet of Pine Island, located in the town of Warwick.

New York State Police troopers along with the Warwick Police Department officers rushed to the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a male subject was shot on Newport Bridge Road, according to state police.

The man, now identified as Ryan Wendt, age 38 of Warwick, was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Warwick where he was pronounced dead.

The individual responsible for the shooting was later found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said state police. He's now ID'd as Timothy Todman Jr, age 35, of Warwick.

An investigation determined that Wendt was intentionally shot by Todman following a dispute, state police announced on Monday, Oct. 18.

State Police said there is no threat to the public.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

