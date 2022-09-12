IDs Released For Troopers Involved In Fatal Shooting Of Knife-Wielding Man In Hudson Valley

The identities have been released of the two New York State Police troopers who were involved in an incident in which one of them shot and killed a man armed with a knife in the Hudson Valley.

The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Ulster County.

State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence in the town of Wawarsing located on Clark Road.

When responding patrols arrived, they encountered a distraught man, later identified as 41-year-old Daniel K. McAlpin, who was inside the residence and armed with a large knife, said state police.

Law enforcement officers attempted to engage McAlpin in conversation, however, he was non-compliant and ignored repeated commands to drop the knife, according to police.

In an attempt to take McAlpin into custody, a trooper now identified as Elias E. Strickland tased him, however, the man advanced towards the officers while threatening them with the knife, said state police.

A second trooper, now ID'd as Jason T. Wurtz, then discharged his issued firearm, striking McAlpin, who was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

Both Troopers are assigned to Troop F in Orange County, located in Middletown.

"Pursuant to Executive Law Section 70-b, the New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident in conjunction with the New York State Police," state police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.