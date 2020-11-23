IDs Released For Suspect, Man Shot, Killed Outside Nyack Bar

The identities of both a longtime resident Rockland County resident who was shot dead following an argument outside a local bar and the suspect have now been released.

According to the Orangetown Police, Gregory Dubuisson, 35, of Nyack, was shot and killed around 7:08 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22, said Chief Donald Butterworth.

Dubuisson's body was found lying in the street after Orangetown officers responded to the area of Main and Franklin streets on a report of shots fired, the chief said.

While officers performed CPR on Dubuisson, other officers canvassed the area and were able to locate and Mr. Wendy Jean, age 26, of South Nyack as a suspect, Butterworth said.

Witnesses to the incident said men were arguing after coming out of a local bar. Shortly after shots could be heard.

Jean was charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

He was remanded to the Rockland County Jail.

The Orangetown Police Department was assisted by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, Clarkstown Police, South Nyack/Grandview Police, Piermont Police, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office, Rockland Paramedics, and the Nyack Ambulance Corps.

