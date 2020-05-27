Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
IDs Released For Mom, Daughter Shot, Killed At Valley Cottage Residence

The mother and daughter who were found dead behind a residence in Valley Cottage have been identified.
The mother and daughter who were found dead behind a residence in Valley Cottage have been identified. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The mother and grandmother who were found shot to death at an area residence have been identified.

The incident took place in Rockland County in a cottage in the rear of 104 Lake Road in Valley Collage.

The two, now identified as 63-year-old Wanda Castor and 27-year-old Kathleen Castor, both of Valley Cottage, were found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, said Clarkstown Police Chief Ray McCullagh during a press conference.

An infant child was found unhurt in the residence with no visible injuries, McCullagh said.

The baby, the child of Kathleen Castor, has been placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Detectives have spoken with a person of interest, police said.

The home is reportedly owned by the Tolstoy Foundation Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, which is located nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Department at (845) 639-5840 or submit an anonymous tip via the “RocklandCO DA” TIP411 app.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

